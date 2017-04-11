Seven confirmed dead in Ilorin cult clash
Ilorin has been experiencing unrest for the past days, as they was a cult clash in the communities, it was reported that no fewer than seven persons died in renewed cult clashes. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clashes occurred in different parts of Ilorin such as Ikororo, Baboko, Osere, Olunlande, Egbejila …
