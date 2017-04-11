Pages Navigation Menu

Seven confirmed dead in Ilorin cult clash

Apr 11, 2017

Ilorin has been experiencing unrest for the past days, as they was a cult clash in the communities, it was reported that no fewer than seven persons died in renewed cult clashes. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clashes occurred in different parts of Ilorin such as Ikororo, Baboko, Osere, Olunlande, Egbejila …

