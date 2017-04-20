SGF suspension will add credibility to fight against corruption – Jonathan

Minna – Mr Taidi Jonathan, a former Chairman of Minna branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday says the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation [SGF] would add credibility to the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

He stressed that the step taken by President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the SGF and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency would send strong signals on his unwavering commitment to tackle corruption and ensure good governance.

The former NBA chairman urged state governments in the country to take the issue of corruption seriously by taking steps to sanitise their adminstration.

He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that it was the only way to ensure good governance and development in the country.

Jonathan, however, faulted the inclusion of the Attorney General of the Federation as part of the panel to investigate the SGF.

According to him, the Attorney General of the Federation should excuse himself from the panel having earlier investigated and cleared the SGF on the same issue.

Jonathan explained that in law, the Attorney General cannot review his previous investigation.

The post SGF suspension will add credibility to fight against corruption – Jonathan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

