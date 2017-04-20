‘SGF’s suspension shows Buhari’s govt is ready to do the right thing…’

Abuja – A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Babatunde Kolawole (Ondo-APC), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal.

Kolawole said on Thursday in Abuja, that the action was long expected from the president.

“The SGF’s continued stay in office without reprimand in spite of the heavy allegations against him was a taint on the anti-corruption fight of this administration.

“It is a welcome development because we were all wondering what was going on concerning the allegation against the SGF.

“If you remember, he was alleged to have abused the Public Procurement Act in contract awarded by the Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE).

“He was also alleged to have awarded contracts to his family members as well as top government officials.

“Also, I think a committee in the Senate, which investigated the matter made some recommendations against him.

“Yet, there was a deafening silence from the presidency on the alleged corruption against him, making many Nigerians to conclude that the fight against corruption was selective.

“This suspension shows that this administration is ready to do the right thing no matter whose ox is gored. It is a commendable move,” he said.

On the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayo 0ke, the lawmaker also said that his suspension was a “plus for Nigeria as a whole’’.

“Nigeria is now being seen in the international community as a country where anything goes. But, in this case, it shows that we are evolving and it’s not business as usual.

“The president has done the right thing by asking that the discovery of the huge amount be investigated thoroughly.

“It would have been a great embarrassment for the country if no drastic action was taken.

“It would have seemed as if the administration was involved and is trying to cover up. This will also serve as a deterrent to other corrupt-minded people,” he said.

The post ‘SGF’s suspension shows Buhari’s govt is ready to do the right thing…’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

