Shaibu Gives Marching Order To Heads of LG On Mosquito Treated Nets

Edo state Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, has urged Heads of Local Government Administrations (HOLGA) in the state to provide adequate storage facilities for the insecticide-treated mosquitoes nets being expected in their various councils.

The state government in collaboration with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has started taken delivery of the 2.6 million treated net expected to be distributed in the 192 wards across the state.

At a meeting in Benin yesterday, the deputy governor told the state committee on rollback malaria and Heads of Local Government Administration, HOLGAs that the supply of the treated nets is being sponsored by the World Bank through the Federal Ministry of Health.

The deputy governor who is the Chairman of the committee on roll back malaria further implored the HOLGAs to, as a matter of importance put their storage facilities in proper shape in readiness for the delivery of the mosquito nets,stressing that no single net will be allowed to be wasted or hidden without getting to its final destination.

He said that the state Governor has approved the immediate commencement of renovation work on the delapidated parts of the state medical stores facilities.

According to him, “the Governor has directed that work should start immediately and that if possible, let them work day and night to get the storage ready before the final delivery.

He insisted that the programme is targeted at the grassroots, especially the pregnant women and children who are vulnerable and susceptible to malaria infections.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Peter Ugbodaga, said that a maximum of four nets would be given to each family.

According to Ugbodaga,the most targeted groups are the pregnant women and children under five years of age who are most susceptible to malaria infection.

Also speaking at the meeting, the representative of Catholic Relief Service, Mr Okechukwu Onyi, urged the heads of local government administrations to ensure proper documentation of the exercise and ensure the availability of their storage facilities to house the nets

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

