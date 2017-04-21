Sharapova should not get French Open wildcard, rival Radwanska says
Former world number one tennis player Maria Sharapova should not be fast-tracked into next month’s French Open as she returns from a doping ban, her Polish rival Agnieszka Radwanska says. With double French Open champion Sharapova currently unranked, all eyes will be on the French Tennis Federation (FFT) next month. The News Agency of Nigeria…
