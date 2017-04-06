Shaw desperate to prove Mourinho wrong and stay at United – SBS – The World Game
|
SBS – The World Game
|
Shaw desperate to prove Mourinho wrong and stay at United
SBS – The World Game
Out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw has vowed to stay at Manchester United and prove manager Jose Mourinho wrong, but admitted the criticism has been hard to take. Source: Omnisport. 6 Apr 2017 – 4:41 PM UPDATED 37 MINS AGO. Tweet. Mourinho has …
Man United News: Ian Wright slams Jose Mourinho over Luke Shaw comments
Surprise Man United move, Chelsea 'done deal', Liverpool's £20m upgrade
Football rumours from the UK media
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG