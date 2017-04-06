Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shaw desperate to prove Mourinho wrong and stay at United – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SBS – The World Game

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Shaw desperate to prove Mourinho wrong and stay at United
SBS – The World Game
Out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw has vowed to stay at Manchester United and prove manager Jose Mourinho wrong, but admitted the criticism has been hard to take. Source: Omnisport. 6 Apr 2017 – 4:41 PM UPDATED 37 MINS AGO. Tweet. Mourinho has …
Man United News: Ian Wright slams Jose Mourinho over Luke Shaw commentsDaily Star
Surprise Man United move, Chelsea 'done deal', Liverpool's £20m upgradeExpress.co.uk
Football rumours from the UK mediaIrish Independent
Teamtalk.com –Mirror.co.uk –Goal.com –talkSPORT.com
all 181 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.