Shaw: The Plan Is To Prove Mourinho Wrong

Luke Shaw has stated he plans to prove Jose Mourinho wrong, after constant criticism from his manager.

Mourinho said the defender is quite a long way behind the rest of his teammates, the criticism came after the 21-year-old suffered a double leg fracture and has only made a single appearance since the end of January.

Shaw has returned to the lineup after a frank discussion with Jose Mourinho, featuring in their last two matches.

“The criticism was very hard but I’ve had it before,” Shaw said. “But this time around I dealt with it better.

“When I first came to United there was a lot of discussion about me and that was hard, it was something that was new to me. I was used to positive feedback and comments in the media but coming to United everything changed, there was negativity.

“I took that badly and it knocked me down a bit but this time I’ve come back wanting to fight and I want to prove everyone wrong.

“At the end of my meeting with the manager I said ‘I’m going to prove you wrong’. I believe and want to do that, not just for myself but for the fans that have been behind me and supported me through this time.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I want to push for the best from me.

“I wished the season wasn’t coming to an end, I wish it was the start, because I want to play games and games and hopefully I can keep giving good performances and keep my spot in the team and push for the Europa League and top four.”

The post Shaw: The Plan Is To Prove Mourinho Wrong appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

