She Stopped Me From Sleeping With My Own Daughter – Evil Son Who Cut His Mother to Pieces with a Machete Reveals

A 36 year old man Segun Odihiri, has been arrested in Uzeba, Owan West Local Government area of Edo state for chopping off the head of his 84 year old mother, Maria Odihiri with a machete.

Segun gruesomely murdered his mother on Friday morning, after she raised alarm that he was sleeping with his own daughter.

Reports gathered claims that he suspect had always threatened to kill his mother whenever they had a misunderstanding, and he just went through with it.

A source who spoke with The News Nigeria who gave her name as Mama caro said that the suspect had been sleeping with her daughter for a very long time, a situation she said had been a cause for worry for his mother.

Mama Caro who sells roasted corn at the popular Uzeba round about said the deceased who just returned from the market on the fateful morning, found Segun raping his daughter again and she raised the alarm, which apparently irked the suspect, and he attacked her with a cutlass, cutting her head in the process.

Another source, Ekemeiren Ojekhugbo, said the suspect was caught with the head of his mother in a wheel barrow as he was trying to disposed the body of her late mother.

He said the suspect also attacked youths in the community while trying to arrest him.

“Trouble started when Segun was sleeping with his own daughter and his late mother caught him in the act and started screaming.

“For him to cover his shame, he took up a cutlas and cut off his mother’s head while the daughter ran for her safety.

“Segun was caught by some youths who were not also spared as he injured two of them before he was eventually overpowered by vigilante members,” Ojekhugbo said.

It was gathered that the lifeless body of the deceased was still in the pool of her blood when residents trooped to the scene of the incident tocatch a glimpse of it.

When our reporter visited Uzeba, the suspect had been handed over to operatives of the Owan West Divisional Police Command, in Sabongidda Ora.