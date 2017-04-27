Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shebesh storms Jubilee tallying centre protesting rigging – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Shebesh storms Jubilee tallying centre protesting rigging – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Shebesh storms Jubilee tallying centre protesting rigging
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – There was drama at the Nyayo Stadium Jubilee tallying centre Thursday, when Nairobi Woman Representative Rachael Shebesh stormed the venue, alleging a plot to rig her out. Shebesh who was …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.