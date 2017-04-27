Shebesh storms Jubilee tallying centre protesting rigging – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
|
Shebesh storms Jubilee tallying centre protesting rigging
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – There was drama at the Nyayo Stadium Jubilee tallying centre Thursday, when Nairobi Woman Representative Rachael Shebesh stormed the venue, alleging a plot to rig her out. Shebesh who was …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!