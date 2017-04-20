Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shehu Sani Blasts El-Rufai For Saying Tinubu’s Contribution To Buhari’s Election Is Overexaggerated – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Shehu Sani Blasts El-Rufai For Saying Tinubu's Contribution To Buhari's Election Is Overexaggerated
Nigerian Bulletin
Senator Shehu Sani has lashed out at Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state for questioning the contributions of Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos state to the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. Shehu sani.jpg. El-Rufai had in a memo to

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.