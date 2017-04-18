Shenzhen International Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The Shenzhen International purse is $2,800,000 for the 2017 tournament at Shenzhen Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen, China. The winner of the 2017 Shenzhen International will receive the 1st prize payout of $2,474,121 and 2,474,121 Race to Dubai points.

The Shenzhen International prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Soomin Lee collected the $2,474,121 winner’s prize money.

2017 Shenzhen International Prize Money

The Shenzhen International prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 23rd April. The provisional Shenzhen International money list for the 1st 20 leaderboard positions are:

