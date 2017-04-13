Sheriff is a mole sponsored by APC to destabilise PDP – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff has a mole under the sponsorship of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government. Wike alleged that the Federal Government was sponsoring Sheriff to cause crisis within the ranks of the former ruling party. The governor stressed […]
