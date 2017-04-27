Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sheriff pulls out of Jonathan’s reconciliation move on PDP crisis

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Sheriff pulls out of Jonathan’s reconciliation move on PDP crisis

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff said he was pulling out the reconciliation move of the former President Goodluck Jonathan to resolve the party’s leadership crisis. Sheriff in a statement signed by his Deputy National Chairman, Dr Cairo Ojougboh issued on Thursday in Abuja, said this was to enable his…

The post Sheriff pulls out of Jonathan’s reconciliation move on PDP crisis appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.