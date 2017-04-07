Pages Navigation Menu

Sheriff walks out on Jonathan/PDP stakeholders’ meeting

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Politics

Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday walked out of the party’s stakeholders meeting organised by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Sheriff, who got to the venue of the meeting a few minutes after Jonathan had delivered his remarks, walked out with members of his National Working Committee at…

