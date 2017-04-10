Sheriff’s Spokesman, Bwala Resigns

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



Inuwa Bwala, the Special Assistant on Media to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has resigned his job.

Bwala who until recently was the mouthpiece of Sheriff and has had to engage in hot exchanges with other party leaders opposed to continued stay in office of the former Borno State governor.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, Bwala said he was stepping aside due to health reasons.

“Recent developments in the polity, especially as it affects my duties have made it imperative for me to step down as the official spokesman of Sheriff.

“I am stepping down for personal reasons to enable me face my personal challenges, especially my health. I wish to use this opportunity to apologise to Nigerians, especially our political leaders and professional colleagues, whose feelings I have been made to injure in explaining or defending certain positions while I was the Special Adviser on Media to Senator Sheriff.

“I thank the national chairman and all those I have related with since I assumed the responsibility as Sheriff’s official spokesman,” he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

