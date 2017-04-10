Pages Navigation Menu

Shippers’ Council secure 50000 hectares of land for truck transit park – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Nigerian Shippers' Council, NSC, has secured 50,000 hectares of land at Obollo Afor, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State to build multi-million truck transit park. Executive Secretary, NSC, Hassan Bello, represented by Ignatius Nweke, a director

