Shock as Female Pastor Allegedly Kills Man During Deliverance in Edo (Video)

A man has died while reportedly undergoing deliverance at Hope Deliverance Ministry, Ukwanga Street, Oselu quarters, Edo State.

In a video gone viral on the internet, residents are seen trooping in to catch a glimpse of the dead body.

A member of the church who claimed to have witnessed the deliverance section said that the victim was proving stubborn leading to the pastor pushing him hard to make sure he fell to the ground.

The victim, who was said to be possessed by evil spirit and needed deliverance, reportedly fell, hit his head on a generator set and died.

The body of the victim was later placed in a car inside the church premises.

Sister to the deceased, Osas, claimed that her brother was beaten to death.

She said, “They beat him to death. They removed the cloth that he was putting on before, cleaned him up and wore him another cloth. They said they were taking him to the mortuary and we said no.”

However, pastor of the church, Mrs. Ogundaye Isoke said, “We have been taken care of him (the deceased) without money.

“We save soul. We don’t destroy soul. We don’t kill here; we don’t beat here. If they bring insane people we heal.”

