Shock as FRSC Boss Uses Scissors to Cut Hair of Female Officials (Photos)

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Mr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, has condemned some photographs trending on the social media concerning the cutting-off of the hair of some female FRSC officials.

In the photos which appeared online on Monday, a man identified as the Sector Commander of the Rivers State Command of the FRSC, Andrew A. Kumapayi, could be seen using a pair of scissors to cut up the hair of some female officials for allegedly breaching the dress code, Punch reports.

The incident reportedly happened during the earlier morning parade when Kumapayi went round to inspect his officers and men. He reportedly inspected their fingernails and hair, among other things.

The shocking incident has caused outrage online with many people condemning the act. It was also gathered that the victims were lined up for the unusual treatment as other people watched.

FRSC spokesman, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said the agency was already aware of the incident and that the corps marshal had already ordered an investigation into the issue. Kazeem said since it was still a developing story, he would not comment further until the investigation ordered by the corps marshal is completed.