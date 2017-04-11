Shock as Man Kills 65-year-old Woman with Hoe in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa State have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of killing a 65-year-old woman in Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Jinjiri Abdu, confirmed the arrest in Dutse on Tuesday.

Jinjiri said that the suspect allegedly attacked the victim, identified as Baba Uwa, with a hoe while working on her farm.

He added “On April 8, we received a report that one Muhammad Sabitu allegedly attacked one Baba Uwa with a machete while she was working on her farm.

“Upon receipt of the report, our men immediately arrived at the scene where they found the victim unconscious.

“But unfortunately she died while being taken to General Hospital Ringim due to injuries she sustained.”

He said the suspect accused the deceased being a Fulani woman of seizing the farms of residents of the area.

The police spokesman said the corpse of the deceased had been handed over to her family for burial.

He said an investigation into the case had commenced, after which the suspect would be charged to court.