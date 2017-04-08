Shock at Lagos Airport as German National Suddenly Collapses and Dies

A German national, Mr Brenard Christo, who slumped on Friday at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, has died at an undisclosed hospital.

The spokesman for the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the death of the German on Saturday.

Alabi said the deceased was waiting to board a local Arik Air flight on Friday morning when he suddenly collapsed.

He said medical personnel attached to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria rushed to the scene to assist the German citizen and was eventually taken to a hospital where he later passed on.

Mr Simon Tumba, the media consultant to Arik Air, also confirmed the development.

He said, “What happened was that a passenger en route Benin, when he was boarding had slumped.

“And Arik being a responsible carrier promptly contacted the medical team from FAAN, who took him to the hospital where he later died. ”

NAN