Show love to all, Osinbajo urges Nigerians

Osinbajo gave the advice while speaking to newsmen shortly after the Easter Service at the Aso Villa Chapel.

The VP had at the service preached on love to one another and said it was the foundation of the nation’s development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo’s sermon is entitled: `Revelations on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.’

“It is a message for love for all; there is no tribe, no religion; regardless of faith, Jesus loves us. This is how we should relate with ourselves.

“It is a pure love and I think that it is what everyone should bear in mind at this time,” he said.

He reminded Nigerians to serve God faithfully to earn forgiveness and salvation in the hereafter.

Osinbajo noted that spiritually, Jesus stood between hell and heaven, and serves as an intercessor for mankind.

“All that is required is to believe in Him by acceptance of the commitment he made on the cross,” he said.

NAN reports that the service had in attendance, Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity and Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters. (NAN)