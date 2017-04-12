Signs You’re Dating A Narcissist: Partners Flirt With Strangers To Induce Jealousy In Relationships
Many of us are quick to use the word “narcissist” to describe a date who just talks about himself or is selfish. The word is so often misused that we forget which behaviors are narcissistic, or how to tell a narcissist from a self-centered jerk. Researchers from the University of Alabama suggest narcissists are more likely to induce jealousy in …
The post Signs You’re Dating A Narcissist: Partners Flirt With Strangers To Induce Jealousy In Relationships appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG