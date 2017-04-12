Singer ‘Davido’ Says Those Criticising Him For Having ‘Too Many Babies’ Are Killers

Singer, Davido, has lashed out at those criticising him for having multiple babies from different women without marrying any of them. According to the singer who describes babies as ‘blessings’, many of those criticising him have done many more abortions ‘killings’ than he has babies. In a recent interview with Guardian Life Magazine, the ‘IF’ …

The post Singer ‘Davido’ Says Those Criticising Him For Having ‘Too Many Babies’ Are Killers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

