Singer ‘Davido’ Says Those Criticising Him For Having ‘Too Many Babies’ Are Killers
Singer, Davido, has lashed out at those criticising him for having multiple babies from different women without marrying any of them. According to the singer who describes babies as ‘blessings’, many of those criticising him have done many more abortions ‘killings’ than he has babies. In a recent interview with Guardian Life Magazine, the ‘IF’ …
The post Singer ‘Davido’ Says Those Criticising Him For Having ‘Too Many Babies’ Are Killers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG