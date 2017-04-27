Singer Efya is a Sparkling Diva for her Performance at SOB’s in NYC
Efya takes New York City! The star looked breathtaking for her performance at SOB’s in New York yesterday. The Ghanaian singer looked confident and excited as she showed off her sparkly figure hugging jumpsuit paired with clear silver tipped stilettos. #1 StarGilr 🌟 SOB's Was Lit Thanks To Everyone who. Came out @thebt_group @dj_tunez @mrt_dot […]
