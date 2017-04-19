Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer Jodie narrates her near death childbirth, challenges of raising a child with special needs

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Jodie, born Joy Odiete is a young soulful singer who was one the favorite finalists in the premier edition of Idols, West Africa. The singer and mother of a 12-month-old adorable boy with Lissencephaly and cerebral palsy, Jodie has been brave. From a childbirth experience that almost took her life, to Doctors telling her he …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Singer Jodie narrates her near death childbirth, challenges of raising a child with special needs appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.