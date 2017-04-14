SisQo champions LeBron James for M.V.P. with ‘Thong Song’ Parody
he N.B.A. is chock full of talent this season but, if you’re asking SisQo, there’s only one right choice for the Most Valuable Player award — LeBron James. On Thursday (April 13), SisQo teamed with sports personality Colin Cowherd to unleash a reworked version of the R&B singer’s “Thong Song” that turns the 1999 hit …
The post SisQo champions LeBron James for M.V.P. with ‘Thong Song’ Parody appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG