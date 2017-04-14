Pages Navigation Menu

SisQo champions LeBron James for M.V.P. with ‘Thong Song’ Parody

he N.B.A. is chock full of talent this season but, if you’re asking SisQo, there’s only one right choice for the Most Valuable Player award — LeBron James. On Thursday (April 13), SisQo teamed with sports personality Colin Cowherd to unleash a reworked version of the R&B singer’s “Thong Song” that turns the 1999 hit …

