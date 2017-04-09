Sisulu hears Khayelitsha residents concerns over political situation – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Sisulu hears Khayelitsha residents concerns over political situation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has listened to the concerns of Khayelitsha residents about the political and economic climate in the country. She heard the call …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG