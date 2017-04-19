Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reflect on Aaron Hernandez’s downfall – FOXSports.com
|
FOXSports.com
|
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reflect on Aaron Hernandez's downfall
FOXSports.com
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is dead at the age of 27 after hanging himself in his prison cell in Massachusetts. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. Just last week, Hernandez was found …
Aaron Hernandez exhibited the slightest change in his final days
Tom Brady cancels White House visit after Aaron Hernandez
The stunning fall of Aaron Hernandez
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG