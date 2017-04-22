Slow Country’ A Truly Nollywood Action Movie in Cinemas From May 5

Slow Country is the latest movie from director, producer, screenwriter and editor, Eric Aghimien whose 2014 debut movie ‘A mile from home’ won at both the AMVCA and the AMA awards. It is set to be released and shown in all cinemas across the country in May 5, 2017. The movie is in a class of its own having charted a new course in the action genre in Nollywood, particularly with the quality of props and set designs, and even the use of imported firearms and ammunition. This carefully crafted action movie is a shift from the more popular comedies in Nollywood.

Set in Nigeria, Slow Country follows the story of Kome, a homeless teenage mother, who in a bid to cater and secure a good life for her son Peter sought refuge in the arms of a drug kingpin Tuvi.

The kingpin ushers her into the world of prostitution and drug trafficking.

However, when faced with a serious dilemma and the sudden return of her ex-boyfriend Osas who desperately wants to win her heart, having abandoned her for 7 years, she gets fed up and attempts to break free. She pleads with her boss to let her quit the underworld but he is not ready to let go of his most trusted cash cow.

The action movie stars amazing and talented actors like: Ivie Okujaiye-Egboh who played the role of Kome, Sambisa Nzeribe who played Tuvi, the drug kingpin, Tope Tedela as Osas, and Majid Michel as Inspector Dave. Others are Richard Brutus as Brasko, Gina Castel as Ola, Adebayo Thomas as Peter, Victor Eriabie, Imoudu ‘DJ Moe’ Ayonete, and Shola Thompson-Adewale.

When asked about the movie, the producer and director, Eric Aghimien stated “Crafting a great action film in Nigeria is no child’s play. Every character in the movie was carefully built and the each of the cast member portrayed their characters well. This movie is a must watch for all and I promise it will not only be worth your time but also your money”

The movie will get a media screening on Friday, April 21, 2017 before the premiere and nationwide cinema release. Eric seems ready to shatter the myth of “Nollywood can’t make standard action movies”.