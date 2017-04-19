SMART prepaid metres not programmed to run fast – EEDC
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has allayed fears of its customers over claims that the SMART prepaid metres currently being installed was programmed to run fast. Mr. Emeka Ezeh, Head, Communications EEDC, said the company had already as part of its effort to educate and enlighten customers on the Smart Prepaid Meters currently being […]
