Snapchat Boss said his app is only for rich people -Ex-employee claims
26-year-old Snapchat boss, Evan Spiegel, has been dragged to court by his former employee, Evan Spiegel, who worked for just 3 weeks in his firm.
The court documents obtained by Vanity Fair, reveals that Pompliano’s legal team said he was in a meeting with Spiegel to discuss growth in India and Spain, when the Snapchat CEO said he did not want to expand into these “poor” countries.
They wrote: “When Mr. Pompliano attempted to explain that he could
implement strategies to achieve significant growth for Snapchat in these major markets, Mr Spiegel abruptly cut in and said: “This app is only for rich people. I don’t want to expand into into poor countries like India and Spain.”
However, his case against Snapchat is, they “made false representations concerning the circumstances” around his departure.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG