SO SAD! Beautiful Nigerian Lady Dies During Surgery

A 19-year-old Nigerian Lady, Kika Onyiba who’s a Law Student at Birmingham University, UK, passed away on Wednesday, 12th of April due to some complications that arose from her ruptured appendix surgery.

Her Boyfriend, Emmanuel Ayoola took to his Facebook to share the story and also recount her last words to her mother.

Apparently, Kika traveled down to Nigeria from UK to get treated for what she felt was an infection, but later turned out to be a ruptured appendix.

Kika’s last moment with her mother was when she asked her: “Kika, are you scared?” to which she replied her mum: “No, I’m at peace. I know we’re I’m going if I don’t come out and I will be with Jesus”

Tributes have been pouring in from her friends, family and boyfriend. They revealed she was a gentle soul, kind and generous. Kika will be laid to rest at Ikoyi cemetery on Tuesday 18th of April 2017.