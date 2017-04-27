Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SO TOUCHING! How 16-year-old Boy Reportedly Imprisoned in Delta State (Photo)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

SO TOUCHING! How 16-year-old Boy Reportedly Imprisoned in Delta State (Photo)

An activist, Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, has shared A story of a 16-year-old boy who is remanded in Ogwashi Uku Prison, Delta State.

He wrote:

“PICTURE OF CHIJINDU EZENTU, 16YEARS BOY REMANDED IN OGWASHI UKU PRISON DELTA STATE, NIGERIA IN 2016.

Few days ago we were contacted to save Chijindu from Prison custody.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Each time such cases comes to me, I keep asking myself why me? Am not a lawyer, I don’t go about asking people if they have cases in court. So why would somebody call me to handle a case not just a case but Criminal matters.

The truth is several times I have left my comfort zone just to make sure Justice is served. There is hope for Chijindu Ezentu. With God who has been on our side, soon we shall share testimonies. More details later.”

The post SO TOUCHING! How 16-year-old Boy Reportedly Imprisoned in Delta State (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.