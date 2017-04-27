SO TOUCHING! How 16-year-old Boy Reportedly Imprisoned in Delta State (Photo)

An activist, Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, has shared A story of a 16-year-old boy who is remanded in Ogwashi Uku Prison, Delta State.

He wrote:

“PICTURE OF CHIJINDU EZENTU, 16YEARS BOY REMANDED IN OGWASHI UKU PRISON DELTA STATE, NIGERIA IN 2016.

Few days ago we were contacted to save Chijindu from Prison custody.

Each time such cases comes to me, I keep asking myself why me? Am not a lawyer, I don’t go about asking people if they have cases in court. So why would somebody call me to handle a case not just a case but Criminal matters.

The truth is several times I have left my comfort zone just to make sure Justice is served. There is hope for Chijindu Ezentu. With God who has been on our side, soon we shall share testimonies. More details later.”