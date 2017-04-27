Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto guber: Tambuwal, APC fail to stop court process

ATTEMPTS by Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to move a Federal High Court in Abuja to reject court processes filed against his nomination by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2015 governorship election, have been dismissed. The processes filed by Senator Umaru Dahiru and Barrister Aliyu Abubakar Sanyinna, both governorship aspirants on the platform […]

