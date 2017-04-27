Sokoto guber: Tambuwal, APC fail to stop court process

ATTEMPTS by Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to move a Federal High Court in Abuja to reject court processes filed against his nomination by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2015 governorship election, have been dismissed. The processes filed by Senator Umaru Dahiru and Barrister Aliyu Abubakar Sanyinna, both governorship aspirants on the platform […]

The post Sokoto guber: Tambuwal, APC fail to stop court process appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

