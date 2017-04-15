Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto Old Market gutted by fire

Posted on Apr 15, 2017

A section of the Old Market in Sokoto, was gutted by fire Friday night. Efforts were on by the personnel of the state Fire Service to put it out.

The cause of the inferno was not yet known.

Details soon.

