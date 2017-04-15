Sokoto Old Market gutted by fire
A section of the Old Market in Sokoto, was gutted by fire Friday night. Efforts were on by the personnel of the state Fire Service to put it out.
The cause of the inferno was not yet known.
Details soon.
