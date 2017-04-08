Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto’s N3.5bn dairy and meat firm ready this year

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sokoto State Government has assured that it’s dairy and meat company would begin operation before the end of this year. The State Commissioner of Animal Health and Fisheries Development, Alhaji Tukur Alkali, gave the assurance at a news briefing on Saturday in Sokoto. Alkali said that work has reached advanced stage on the N3.5…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Sokoto’s N3.5bn dairy and meat firm ready this year appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.