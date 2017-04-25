Soldiers invade Benue Catholic priest’s home

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—The residence of the priest in charge of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Aye-Twer, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, Reverend Father Benjamin Versue, was, weekend, invaded by persons suspected to be soldiers.

Vanguard gathered that the invaders stormed the priest’s home in search of weapons and the wanted militant leader, Terwase Agwaza, also known as Gana, who was recently declared wanted by the state government and the Force Headquarters.

A source said the uniformed personnel, who scared the locals when they stormed the community, also searched surrounding buildings in the area after which they pulled out without any incident.

Contacted on phone, Rev. Fr. Versue confirmed the invasion, but stated that he was not at home when the incident happened, describing the incident as “unfortunate.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Ayeni, who denied knowledge of the invasion, said the raid might have been carried out by impostors, who disguised as soldiers.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, said the command was not aware of the incident.

