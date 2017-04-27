“Some Nigerians Think I’m Arrogant Because If They Had What I Have, They Will Run Mad” – says Davido

Contrary to what people think about DMW boss, Davido, especially referring him to be very rude, the music act said that he doesn’t care about what people think or say about him, while speaking with the Planet TV. However, the singer said that: “Go to my hood, they will tell you that I’m a free …

The post “Some Nigerians Think I’m Arrogant Because If They Had What I Have, They Will Run Mad” – says Davido appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

