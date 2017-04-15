Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Some thoughts on the Passion of Christ – Cyprus Mail

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Pakistan

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Some thoughts on the Passion of Christ
Cyprus Mail
Residents and visitors gathered on Good Friday in Kathikas, in the Paphos district for the annual re-enactment of the Passion of the Christ. The cross was carried by the community leader, Menelaos Tourvas. By Christos Liasides. THE Passion of Christ at …
Easter 2017: How do Catholics, Orthodox, Anglicans, Baptists, Pentecost and others celebrate the feast?International Business Times, India Edition

all 38 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.