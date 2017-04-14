Someone in the presidency leaked my letter to media el-Rufai

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated that no one can stop him from accessing the Presidential Villa, Abuja to see President Muhammadu Buhari anytime he likes.

He also said that someone in the Presidency leaked his personal memo to the Media to apparently spite and weaken his relationship with Buhari.

The governor spoke while addressing State House correspondents after Friday Jummat prayer at the Villa.

Details later

The post Someone in the presidency leaked my letter to media el-Rufai appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

