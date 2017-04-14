Someone in the presidency leaked my letter to media el-Rufai
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated that no one can stop him from accessing the Presidential Villa, Abuja to see President Muhammadu Buhari anytime he likes.
He also said that someone in the Presidency leaked his personal memo to the Media to apparently spite and weaken his relationship with Buhari.
The governor spoke while addressing State House correspondents after Friday Jummat prayer at the Villa.
Details later
The post Someone in the presidency leaked my letter to media el-Rufai appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG