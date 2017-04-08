Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Son r*pes daughter, muders mother

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An 83 year-old woman identified as Maria Odihiri, in Uzzeba, Owan West Local Governmemt Area of Edo State have been murdered by her son aged 36-year old. It was learnt that the suspect, identified as one Segun Odihiri, killed his aged mother after driving deep cuts in her neck with a machete. It was gathered …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Son r*pes daughter, muders mother appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.