South Africa could suffer further downgrades if political uncertainty stalls growth: S&P – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
South Africa could suffer further downgrades if political uncertainty stalls growth: S&P
Times LIVE
Standard & Poor's downgraded its ratings for seven local banks to junk status following its decision to rate the country's foreign debt as junk status. Image by: Brendan McDermid/Reuters. South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into …
S.Africa could suffer further downgrades if political uncertainty stalls growth: S&P
S&P; warns S.Africa of more rating cuts
Most people haven't benefitted
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG