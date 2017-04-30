South Africa president signs anti-money laundering law – JURIST
South Africa president signs anti-money laundering law
[JURIST] South African President Jacob Zuma signed the anti-money laundering Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (FICA) [text, PDF] on Saturday to combat tax evasion and money laundering in the country. The global Financial Action Task Force …
