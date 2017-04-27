South African court declares nuclear plan with Russia unlawful – gulfnews.com
|
South African court declares nuclear plan with Russia unlawful
gulfnews.com
CAPE TOWN: A South African pact with Russia's Rosatom to build nuclear reactors was deemed unlawful by a High Court on Wednesday, casting fresh doubt over the country's energy plans. Operator of Africa's only nuclear power station, Eskom wants to add …
