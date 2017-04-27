South African Police Minister tells police to “shoot to kill” – Coastweek
|
South African Police Minister tells police to “shoot to kill”
Coastweek
PRETORIA South Africa (Xinhua) — The South African Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula told the police to “shoot to kill” on Tuesday if they are confronted by rogue and criminals in the line of their duty. Mbalula who vowed to get rid of criminals had a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!