 South African Tourism Hosts RMD, Seyi Shay and some other Celebrities

South African Tourism West Africa organized an 8 day tour to South Africa for top celebrities to explore the beautiful sceneries and culture of the country. The fun-filled, eight-day experience focused on the Western Cape Province. From helicopter rides to elephant rides, the trip was indeed activity filled and memorable.

The guests that were taken on the trip, this time around, included Richard Mofe Damijo, John Dumelo, Francis Doku, Seyi Shay, Arese Ugwu, Bolanle Olukanni and Idia Aisien.

The journey began with the South African Airways flight which the Nigerian and Ghanaian group boarded from Lagos and Accra respectively. The flight which lasted only 6 hours was smooth and comfortable so that by the time the guests landed in from O.R. Tambo International airport, they were ready to board their connecting 1hr45mins flight to Georgesituated in the Western Cape Province of South Africa.

Upon arrival, their adventure began. They headed to the Bergsig Game farm where the guests boarded helicopters and went on private helicopter rides where they got to see a panoramic view of the beautiful city. From an altitude of over 8000ft over sea level, the guests were able to view the greenery, mountains and animals.

Next up, the guests got to visit the Nyaru game lodge situated in the heart of garden route a mere, 30 minute drive from the George airport. The Nyaru game lodge provides a traditional restaurant that comes complete with a fireplace. The crew got the opportunity of enjoying the authentic African bush breakfast on the outdoor deck against nature’s very own picturesque backdrop.

The next day, the group went on a visit to a small town called Knysna located along South Africa’s famed garden route. The town is most famous for its oyster festival, warm people and the most magnificent views from Leisure Isle to the Knysna Heads. The guests’ first activity on arrival involved a power boat ride through the Knysna heads and down the Knsyna estuary! The Knysna waters are cool and clean making it a safe spot for speed boating.

On their last day in the beautiful city of George, the guests visited the Elephant Sanctuary located at Crags, Plettenberg Bay! The guests enjoyed a very intimate experience with the elephants as they got to ride the elephants taking in the view once again at an extended height. This time around, at the height of over 3,3m which is the height of an African elephant. Some of the guests also went on walks with the elephants leading them by their trunks.

On their last night in George, the guests got treated to dinner on a boat cruise where they set sail on the calm Knysna Lagoon. Champagne, cocktails mixed with seafood and yummy cuisine was the order of the day as they looked forward to what would be a new adventure in the city of Capetown the next day.

The anticipation for what was to come was built on the 50mins flight to Capetown from George and the guests looked on in anticipation to what Cape Town had to offer. The first activity the guests embarked upon was to explore Robben Island! Guests got the opportunity to intimately experience a segment in the life of one of Africa’s biggest legends and Nobel Peace prize Laureate, Nelson Mandela. They got the privilege of being inside what was his prison cell for 18 of his 21year sentence. They got to see the tally marks he made inside the cell as that was his way of keeping record of his time in prison. He counted the days stroke by stroke for all his 18 years of imprisonment in the cell.

Outside the cell, they were introduced to the limestone quarry where Mandela and the other cell mates had to break cement manually with sledge hammers every day for the duration of his imprisonment. It was a bitter sweet moment as the guests gained increased respect and admiration for the African Icon.

Vroom vroom! It was adventure time once more for the crew. In grand style, they rode on Harley Davidson bikes from Signal Hillto the wine lands located in Groot constantia Landgoed estate. Here, they were introduced to the process of Wine making.Founded in 1685, It Groot Constantia is one of South Africa’s oldest wine farms and a part of Cape Town’s big 7 top attractions! Here, the guests enjoyed the offerings of history, culture and of course, the unique blend of centuries old, ultra-premium cool climate wines.

No visit to Capetown is complete without a visit to the iconic landmark which also serves as one of the World’s seven wonders. If you guessed Table Mountain, you certainly guessed right. Sitting at a height of over 3,653ft, the guests were treated to cable rides to the top of mountain as they watched on in amazement at the breath taking view of the entire city of Capetown! From the infinitely laid green landscape to the vineyards and surrounding mountains and hill tops the guests were held spell-bound.

The 2-day Cape Town Jazz Festival was in session while the guests were in the mother city of Cape Town so they got the privilege of attending the festival. This festival plays host to thousands of Jazz lovers across the globe every year with world class acts performing on stage. The smooth rhythm and blues from renowned acts such as Nomfundo Xaluva, Mango groove, Digable planets, Andra day, Camillo Lombard and a host of many more ended their last night in the Western Cape Province.

It was a bitter-sweet exit as the guests ended their tour knowing that this was only the beginning of more adventures to come. From family visits to bringing friends and spouses, they all vowed to return with their loved ones as there are so many more activities available in the beautiful country. The accessibility and affordability that South Africa presents also helped seal the deal!

