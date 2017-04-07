Pages Navigation Menu

South Africans to march against president Zuma on Friday

Apr 7, 2017

South Africans from different walks of life will take part in the countrywide protests on Friday demanding that President Zuma should resign. The march will be done in various cities including Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Those who will participate are from the political parties, civil society, business, faith-based and student organisations and trade…

