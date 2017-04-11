Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa’s rand strengthens as geopolitics hits dollar

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

South Africa’s rand recovered on Tuesday as rising geopolitical concerns cooled the dollar, helping to relieve pressure on the local currency following credit downgrades by two agencies last week.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post South Africa’s rand strengthens as geopolitics hits dollar appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.