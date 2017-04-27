South Africa’s Zuma Said to Plan Business Leaders Meeting – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
South Africa's Zuma Said to Plan Business Leaders Meeting
South African President Jacob Zuma will meet with business leaders to discuss the country's credit-rating downgrades and a surprise cabinet reshuffle that saw the ouster of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, according to a person familiar with the …
