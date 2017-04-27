South Korea sells anti-submarine warship to Philippines for $100
South Korea will transfer an ageing Pohang-class anti-submarine warship to the Philippines this year in return for just 100 dollars, the defence ministry said on Thursday, boosting its capability to patrol vast maritime borders. Outside the U.S., its former colonial master and long-time security ally, South Korea has been largest source of Philippine military hardware, […]
